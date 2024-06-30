Euro 2024 had its first big surprise with the positions of Group D. On the last day Austria took first place and relegated France to being its escort, in a zone that also had the Netherlands and Poland.
The Austrians will therefore face Turkey in the round of 16. They finished second in the closely-matched Group F, where Portugal tied on points with them, but were ahead due to the direct draw. A great match is coming up, so we review the preview.
Below we leave you with the injured and suspended players for this Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Austria and Turkey:
Austria’s Patrick Wimmer is suspended and will not be able to play against Turkey. The Austrian national team does not have any injured players, which allows them to have an almost complete squad for this crucial match.
As for the cautioned players, Austria has several players who must be wary of receiving another booking: Marko Arnautovic, Christoph Baumgartner, Maximilian Wöber and Stefan Posch. These key players will have to play with caution to avoid a possible suspension in future matches, which could affect the team’s dynamic in the tournament.
Turkey’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Serdar Akaydin are suspended and will not be able to take part in the match against Austria. Like their opponents, Turkey has no injured players, which allows them greater flexibility in the lineup.
Regarding the warned players, Turkey has several who must avoid receiving another card: Eren Yildiz, Arda Güler, Ridvan Özkan, Dogukan Yüksel, Mert Müldür and Altay Bayındır. These players will have to play cautiously so as not to miss future decisive matches in the tournament.
