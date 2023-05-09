The Europa League semifinals promise to give a show, with 4 very even teams that could win the trophy. At AS Romas-Bayern Leverkusen we will also have a meeting between Xabi Alonso and José Mourinho, this time both on the bench, and they will do so without too many worries in terms of injuries and sanctions. These are the players who will miss AS Roma vs Bayern Leverkusen:
injured
The Italian team had a bad run in the previous tie against Feyenoord, since almost half of the starting squad was touched or injured at that time, but it seems that everything is returning to its natural course.
Rick KarsdorpApart from having his ups and downs with José Mourinho, he will no longer wear the Roma shirt this season. The Dutchman underwent surgery on his meniscus and will be out until the end of the season.
The other injured in the Italian team is Marash Kumbulla. The defender will not play any more this season either, since he injured his anterior cruciate ligament and will be out for several months. In this section, Mourinho will not have more casualties on Thursday.
Sanctioned
José Mourinho’s team completed a comeback at the last moment against Feyenoord that also surely tasted much better when they went through with all the players free of sanction to the semifinals.
injured
Bayern Leverkusen also has two players out due to injury for the first leg of the semifinals. Andrey Lunev, Russian goalkeeper, has not been available since January due to back pain for which he will not be available on Thursday either. It is not an important loss for Xabi Alonso, since he is not the starting goalkeeper.
The other drop is patrick schick. The Czech suffered a calf injury and his recovery time has been extended, but he is close to returning to the team. It was expected that he would be there at the beginning of May, but it is possible that he will arrive at the return of this tie.
Sanctioned
Bayern Leverkusen had a slightly easier tie than Roma to qualify, they did not suffer in the second leg and all the players will be free of sanctions for this Thursday.
