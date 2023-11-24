Although Real Madrid is still one of the big favorites to win La Liga 2023/24, but before that it has some very delicate weeks ahead of it in which it will have to overcome many losses if it wants to snatch the title from FC Barcelona. The capital club has had an injury problem since the beginning of the season, when they lost Courtois and Militao to knee injuries, and these recent weeks have aggravated this situation. This weekend they face Cádiz, and these are the players who will not be able to play:
Thibaut Courtois
Before the summer holidays he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and unfortunately for Real Madrid he has not been able to play a single minute this season due to tearing ligaments in his knee in training. The club acted quickly and the goal is covered, but if he is available again before the end of the season he will be a sure starter.
Kepa Arrizabalaga
He arrived at Real Madrid in the last days of the market to make up for Courtois’ loss, and he has taken over the goal. He was injured in the warm-up of the Champions League match against Sporting de Braga and is currently in the recovery process.
Eder Militao
Real Madrid’s second serious injury this season. The Brazilian suffered the same injury as Courtois during the match against Athletic Club, although it seems that he could reappear before the Belgian.
Aurelien Tchouameni
He was once again at a high level and had taken over as Real Madrid’s starting center, but Tchouameni injured his foot in the match against FC Barcelona and was sidelined for a month and a half. This was at the end of October, so he could be back before Christmas.
Eduardo Camavinga
Tchouameni’s injury left his compatriot free to play in the position he likes most, and a few minutes were enough for him to show that he has the necessary quality to be a pillar of the Real Madrid project. Unfortunately, in this last national team break he was injured in training with France and will not play again until January, so only Toni Kroos remains as a pivot.
Arda Güler
His signing for Real Madrid has been one of those that has aroused the most excitement among the fans, but at the moment he has not been able to make his debut for the club, not even in preseason. The young Turk has already suffered two setbacks in his recovery from his injury and they have decided not to set a return date so that he can recover as best as possible and without pressure.
Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham’s status remains doubtful, he suffered a dislocated shoulder and has missed the games against England while recovering. Although he has returned to training with the group, he could miss this game to ensure that this shoulder problem does not continue.
Vinicius Jr.
Real Madrid’s attack line is not particularly overstretched this year, and Vinicius’ injury is one of the worst news they could receive. The Brazilian has already missed more than a month due to a muscle problem that he suffered against Celta, and in the last international break he seems to have aggravated the injury. There is talk that he could miss two and a half months of competition.
Real Madrid will only lose players for the match in Cádiz due to injury, they will not have any suspensions. The player closest to being sanctioned for accumulation of cards is Camavinga, with three, but it is not a concern for the club because he is injured.
