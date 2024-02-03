Real Madrid will face Atlético de Madrid on Sunday with significant casualties. Ancelotti will not have Rudiger, Alaba, Militao and Tchouaméni, who are injured or suspended. The absences pose a challenge for the Italian coach, who will have to look for alternatives to complete his axis at the back.
Courtois
The Belgian goalkeeper has been injured for several months now. Before the summer holidays he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and unfortunately for Real Madrid he has not been able to play a single minute this season due to tearing ligaments in his knee in training. Despite everything, the team knew how to recover by signing Kepa and Lunin, although they miss the Belgian a lot, due to the role played by these two.
Military
The Brazilian suffered the same injury as Courtois during the match against Athletic Club, and the first diagnoses seemed to indicate that the defender could return before the Belgian goalkeeper. The reality is that the player is already training on the green. Despite everything, the club does not want to force the machinery and the training is gentle and he is not yet expected in competition for a few months to ensure a complete recovery and return to 100%.
For more news about Real Madrid
Praise
The Austrian defender also injured his knee ligaments in a LaLiga match against Villarreal. This is the third injury of a Real Madrid player of this type this season and the white team is being one of the least fortunate in this regard, since three of the main players in the squad have suffered a similar injury and the three of the team's most defensive third.
Antonio Rudiger
Antonio Rüdiger, the team's key defender, is in doubt for the next derby against Atlético de Madrid. He suffered a severe blow to the thigh during the match against Getafe, creating uncertainty about his participation in the crucial match against the colchoneros.
Aurelién Tchouameni
Aurélien Tchouaméni received his fifth yellow card in the match against Getafe, leaving him out of the key match against Atlético de Madrid. Although Real Madrid tried to appeal the decision, the committee did not agree, depriving Ancelotti's team of one of its key players for the duel.
#Injured #suspended #Real #Madrid #ahead #derby #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply