Manchester United will face Sevilla in the quarterfinals of the Europa League this coming Thursday, April 13. However, the English team will be without some of its most important players due to various injuries.
The front Marcus Rashford It is one of the most important casualties of Manchester United. The English player suffers a muscle strain that will keep him away from the pitch for a few weeks. Rashford has been one of the team’s most outstanding players this season, so his absence will be a blow to Ten Hag’s team.
Another important Manchester United player who will miss the match against Sevilla is Luke Shaw. The left-back suffered a muscle injury in the Premier League and he is expected to rejoin the team at the end of April.
On the other hand, Alexander Garnacho he will also miss the match due to an ankle injury. Although the player is expected to recover in a few days, he will not be available for the match against Sevilla. He continues dragging discomfort.
Finally, Donny Van deBeek It will be another important casualty for Manchester United in the match against Sevilla. The Dutch player suffered a knee injury that will keep him sidelined all season, so he will not be able to help his team in this momentous game.
Luckily for Manchester United, there is no player suspended for the match against Sevilla. This means that Ten Hag will be able to count on all the available players to try to win against a tough rival like the Spanish team.
In short, Manchester United will have to face this important match against Sevilla with significant casualties in their squad. Although the team has high-quality players to make up for these absences, the lack of some of its most outstanding players could be decisive in the development of the match. It will be interesting to see how Ten Hag approaches the match and how the available players respond on the pitch.
