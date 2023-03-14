The Manchester team left the tie quite on track in the first leg, but the Betis will not give up under any circumstances. Benito Villamarín will be a boiler, and if the Mancunians want access to the quarterfinals they will have to earn it on the pitch.
Some rotation is expected in Erik Ten Hag’s team in order to face a duel in which he will only have to defend the result. The main objective is to secure the Champions places in the Premier League.
In 90min, as a preview, we bring you Manchester United’s injured and suspended players to face Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16.
Christian Eriksen
His recovery is scheduled for the end of April, and the thing is that the Manchester team loses a lot without the quality of the Danish player coach near Casemiro. It was doing the team very well to have the former Tottenham player create the play.
Alexander Garnacho
He left injured in Manchester United’s last league match. The injury is located in the ankle, and the club’s medical services ensure that he will be back on the pitch in mid-April.
Victor Lindeloff
He will not be able to travel to Seville as a result of a feverish process that will keep him away from the pitch for a few days. He is the fourth center of the squad.
Donny Van deBeek
The Dutchman will not be eligible for his coach again until next season. Knee problems will keep him in the dry dock for a good season.
Ten Hag will be able to count on all the players who are not in the infirmary. casemiro he is the only player warned. The Brazilian is suspended in the Premier League, but not in European competition.
#Injured #suspended #Manchester #United #face #Real #Betis #Europa #League
Leave a Reply