Inter Milan are 90 minutes away from lifting their fourth Champions League and could do so 13 years after they last won the competition. Inter’s season has gone from less to more, as everyone would like to go, and after a somewhat slow start they have finished third in Serie A, Coppa Italia champions and Champions League finalists for the moment, winning the last Derby della Madonnina lived at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in the semifinals. Inzaghi has also been able to enjoy a season without too many shocks in terms of injuries and these last games are no exception. Then we leave you all the casualties of Inter Milan for the Champions League final:
The Derby della Madonnina had enough ballots to be a tough match for both teams given the rivalry between the clubs, but in the end both the first leg and the second leg ended without any problem on the pitch and the 22 protagonists left the field when they should . That is why Inter will not have any suspension for the final in Istanbul.
In the second leg of the semifinals, Henrikh Mkhitaryan left the field of play shortly before the end of the match and it was later learned that it was due to a muscle injury in the quadriceps, an injury that has kept him out of the eleven since then. Although everything seemed to indicate that the Armenian would not reach the final, the Inter midfielder has begun training to try to be on the field on June 10. At the moment it is too soon to know the evolution of the player, but Mkhitaryan could play minutes in the final.
