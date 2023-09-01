Atlético de Madrid prepares for a crucial clash against Sevilla FC, but suffers a series of major setbacks due to injuries and suspensions that could affect their performance on the pitch.
Atlético’s midfield is weakened due to injuries to Saúl Ñíguez and Thomas Lemar. Both players are dealing with physical problems that put them in doubt for the next game. The absence of Saúl in the midfield could affect the distribution and control of the game, while Lemar’s versatility in attack will be missed.
The forward also suffers a significant setback with a muscle injury to Memphis Depay, who will be out of action until mid-September. Atlético’s star acquisition this season will have to wait to show his worth in the team.
On defense, things are not looking better. The central defender José María Giménez continues to recover from knee problems and will not be available until the middle of the month. His presence at the back is crucial for the team’s defensive strength.
Furthermore, injuries to Reinildo and Vitolo, who both have torn cruciate ligaments, will keep them off the pitch for a long period. These kills affect both defense and attack, as Vitolo is a versatile player who can play different roles on the team.
Lastly, captain Koke is also on the disabled list, with a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action until the end of September. Koke’s absence deprives the team of his leadership on the pitch and his ability to create scoring chances.
