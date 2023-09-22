Atlético de Madrid welcomes Real Madrid this Sunday in what will be the first derby of the 2023/24 season. The Madrid teams come to the game with different feelings, but with a common problem in the injuries, which have affected both teams in these first months of competition. These are all the players who will miss Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid:
Being in the sixth day of the League, No Atlético de Madrid player will miss the derby due to suspension. At the moment the Colchonero player with the most yellow cards in the League is Mario Hermoso with 3, and none of them have yet seen the red card. All team casualties are medical.
Rodrigo de Paul
The Argentine arrived injured at Atlético de Madrid from the national team break. De Paul was diagnosed with a muscle problem in his thigh, which although the return date has not been estimated, will force him to miss the derby.
koke
The captain has already had several training sessions, so he could play in the derby. Atlético de Madrid has suffered delicate losses in the midfield, so they could force themselves to be in the game.
Memphis Depay
The Dutchman started the season well, but an injury has cut him off. At the moment he has not completed any full training with the group, but he has already trained and if he progresses well throughout the week he could be included in the squad.
Pablo Barrios
The alarms go off at Atlético de Madrid. After the injuries to Koke and Rodrigo de Paul, Pablo Barrios (converted to ‘5’ due to injuries in the group) suffers a soleus injury and will not be able to play against Real Madrid. The youth player leaves Simeone with no room for maneuver and a decimated midfield.
Caglar Soyuncu
The Turk, like Rodrigo de Paul, returned from the international break with discomfort and will not be able to play this week. His arrival was very important for the team’s defensive solidity, and with Witsel scheduled to play in the center of the field, the mattress defense is also left with no room for maneuver.
Thomas Lemar
The Frenchman left the League match against Valencia injured, and the club confirmed the bad news. Lemar has ruptured his Achilles tendon, and will be sidelined for most of the season.
Reinildo
The winger broke his cruciate in the last derby of last season, and although he is close to returning to the team, the Mozambique player is not yet ready to play.
Being in the sixth day of the League, No Real Madrid player will miss the derby due to suspension. At the moment the white players with the most yellow cards in the League are Toni Kroos, Rudiger and Alaba with 2, and none of them have yet seen the red card. All team casualties are medical.
Thibaut Courtois
The Belgian goalkeeper will not be able to play until almost the end of the season due to a torn ligament in his knee. Courtois was injured in training right at the start of the season, and it is a loss that the club has already alleviated with the loan of Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Eder Militao
The Brazilian has not had any luck at the start of the season either. Real Madrid began La Liga at the Nuevo San Mamés, and Eder Militao suffered a torn knee ligament in his team’s victory, leaving Madrid without one of the best center backs in the world for the entire season.
Arda Guler
Guler has been one of the signings that has caused the most noise in the preseason, but we have not yet seen a single minute of him with Real Madrid. Guler injured his knee on the pre-season tour, and Ancelotti has confirmed that he will return to training on Monday in the hope that he will be ready as soon as possible.
Vinicius Jr.
The Real Madrid star left a worrying list of injuries for Real Madrid in just three days of the League. Vinicius left injured on matchday three against Celta Vigo after noticing a puncture in his quadriceps, and the white attack has noticed his absence in these games. For now he will surely miss the derby, but next Wednesday he will return to training with the group and could even make it to the next Real Madrid event.
Dani Carvajal
The right-back has had a great start to the season, being very important for both Real Madrid and the Spanish team, but a minor injury has kept him out of Madrid’s debut in the Champions League and Sunday’s derby.
