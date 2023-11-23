In the next match against Vallecano Rayhe FC Barcelona is in a challenging position with the notable absences of Gavi and Frenkie de Jong due to injuries. Gavi, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament with an affected meniscus in the clash between Spain and Georgia, will face an extended period of time on the sidelines, until September 2024. This double loss leaves Barcelona with a crucial void in midfield, intensifying the difficulty of the confrontation in Vallecas.
On the other hand, Frenkie de Jong, although he has returned to training after his ankle injury at the end of September, he could miss the match due to commitments related to fatherhood. His involvement remains uncertain, and his absence would represent another key loss for Barcelona.
Besides, Marc André ter Stegenwho returned early from the international break with Germany due to back problems, is ready to return to the team and strengthen the defense. Sergi Robertoin the process of recovering from a calf injury, will also miss the match in Madrid.
Regarding sanctions, FC Barcelona receives positive relief: no player will miss the match against Rayo Vallecano for this reason. This provides the coach with flexible options in lineup and strategy, despite injury absences. With a depleted but motivated team, Barcelona will seek to overcome adversity and secure a crucial victory in Vallecas.
