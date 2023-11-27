The Pumas invite you to the first leg of the quarterfinals in Guadalajara! 🤩

Register here 👉 https://t.co/ZvnUqRGzMm. All fans from Mexico can participate.

The winner will take:

Transportation to Guadalajara and the game ✈️🚌

Accommodation 🏨

Ticket to the game 🎟️… pic.twitter.com/MMj67wa2j4

— PUMAS (@PumasMX) November 14, 2023