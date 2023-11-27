Since before knowing who will be the two teams that will complete the eight that will seek the title in the Leaguethe die was already cast for Chivas and Cougarswho will face each other in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Although there are still no dates for the Fiesta Grande matches, the key of Universidad Nacional against Guadalajara was sealed as it was the fourth and fifth place, respectively, so the presence of the clubs that take the ticket will no longer change anything in it Play-In.
One of the Auriazule players who could return for the final phase is the Colombian Jose Luis Caicedo. Since Matchday 10 he was out due to an injury and until that moment he was fundamental in recovering the ball, so the Argentine coach Antonio Mohamed He will analyze the situation well to see if he uses him as a starter or not, since it is a fact that he lost the rhythm of the game.
Aside from this, Pedregal’s team has its entire squad to play the Ida duel in the Akron StadiumHowever, if Caicedo reappears, you must be careful not to add another yellow card because you would be suspended. Of the rest of the team, none of them are at risk of being penalized for yellow because those who have already added five as Cesar Huerta, Pablo Monroy and the Brazilian Nathan Silvathey already served their punishments before.
