FC Barcelona will receive a visit from Real Madrid to play what is always the match of the year in what is now called LaLiga EA Sports. This match will be crucial for the future of the season since Real Madrid can increase its lead position or, failing that, the culés can close the gap with the White House team.
Below we leave you the injured and sanctioned players of FC Barcelona for this match:
Robert Lewandowski
Since the injury suffered in the UEFA Champions League against Porto, the Polish striker has not reappeared on the pitch, although it is estimated and expected that he will return to play this match, perhaps Xavi Hernández decides not to risk it. Even so, Lewandowski’s presence for this match is doubtful.
Jules Koundé
The Frenchman was being one of the centre-backs at the moment but an injury will keep him away from the playing fields as he missed the match against Athletic Club de Bilbao. Koundé will not be against Real Madrid due to a sprained knee
Frenkie de Jong
This loss is serious for FC Barcelona. Frenkie De Jong has remained as a replacement for Sergio Busquets in the team, a difficult place to fill, and the Dutchman left injured in the match against Celta. The club has confirmed that he suffers an injury to the distal tibiofibular syndesmosis of his right ankle, and he is expected to be away from the field for about three weeks. Oriol Romeu will have to step forward and replace the Dutchman.
Pedri
Pedri has been a long-term absence for FC Barcelona due to a thigh injury that has kept him away from the playing fields for two months. He is now in the final stretch of his recovery but has not yet trained with the group, and given the severity of the injury and his lack of training with the team, it seems unlikely that the player will reappear in the Classic.
Raphinha
The Brazilian winger was injured in the match against Sevilla, but could not even finish the first 45 minutes due to an injury. The club has confirmed that it is an injury to the femoral biceps of the right leg. Precisely in this position, FC Barcelona is more than reinforced, so it will not mean a drastic change of plans for Xavi. Already in the final stretch of his injury, the Brazilian will be a doubt for this match against Real Madrid
Alejandro Balde
The young full-back suffers from a muscle injury and was not against Athletic or Shakhtar. However, the newspaper Sport points out that the break in the Champions League was planned and he could start against Rea Madrid this Saturday.
Sergi Roberto
The last player included on the injured list of FC Barcelona. The captain of the squad suffers from a muscle injury and everything indicates that he will not be against Real Madrid
Within the bad, not everything is so bad. At least none of these absences due to injury are due to sanctions, nor are there any players facing sanctions.
