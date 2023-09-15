He returns to football at the club level after the national team break and in FC Barcelona’s turn they will have to face Real Betis next Saturday, September 16, in a match that will surely be a spectacle. Xavi Hernández’s men will try to find a victory to continue fighting for the top positions.
Today we will show you the players who will not be available for the Terrasa native coach, either due to injury or suspension.
Ronald Araújo
The prominent Uruguayan defender faces a similar challenge. A hamstring injury will keep him out of action until mid-September, this could be the last game the Uruguayan misses. Araujo’s ability to read the game and his aggressiveness in defense will be missed in the upcoming games, and it will be a challenge for the team to find a suitable alternative in his absence.
Pedri
The Canarian has again injured the rectus femoris of his right thigh, the same injury he suffered last year against Manchester United while playing in the Europa League. He is expected to be sidelined until early October. At the moment, FC Barcelona, luckily, has its midfield well covered with Frenkie De Jong, Oriol Romeu, and Gavi. The club does not want to force his recovery.
Gundogan
During the national team break in the match between Germany and France, FC Barcelona’s German midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan, left injured. Now, although it does not seem serious, the club’s new signing could be out for this match
Fermin Lopez
The culé youth player saw two yellow cards in the last match of the Blaugrana club’s youth team and could not be against Real Betis since he has to serve the sanction.
