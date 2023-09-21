After the debut in the Champions League, football returns in LaLiga EA Sports, and in FC Barcelona’s turn they will have to face Real Betis next Saturday, September 16, in a match that will surely be a spectacle. Xavi Hernández’s men will try to find a victory to continue fighting for the top positions.
Today we will show you the players who will not be available for the Terrasa native coach, either due to injury or suspension.
Ronald Araújo
The prominent Uruguayan defender faces a similar challenge. A hamstring injury will keep him out of action in September; this could be the last game the Uruguayan misses. Araujo’s ability to read the game and his aggressiveness in defense will be missed in the upcoming games, and it will be a challenge for the team to find a suitable alternative in his absence.
Pedri
The Canarian has again injured the rectus femoris of his right thigh, the same injury he suffered last year against Manchester United while playing in the Europa League. He is expected to be sidelined until early October. At the moment, FC Barcelona, luckily, has the midfield well covered with Frenkie De Jong, Oriol Romeu, Gundogan and Gavi. The club does not want to force his recovery.
For this LaLiga EA Sports match corresponding to matchday 6 of the competition, the team coached by Xavi Hernández will only have Ronald Araújo and Pedri absent due to injury. He will not have any more absences, whether due to injury or sanction. There are also no players on the alert for sanctions.
