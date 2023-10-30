Next Wednesday, November 1, Blue Cross receives Juarez in it Aztec stadium for Matchday 15, of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. The celestial club remains alive despite being second to last in the table with 14 points, since there are nine points at stake and the last place in the Play-In it is precisely Braves with 18 units.
During the previous date, La Maquina won Lion for the minimum of Angel Sepúlveda at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, showing that it was a safe bet to have hired him at the last minute. For now, the technician Joaquin Moreno He has already warned that in the three remaining clashes they will go out to kill themselves, with which he is totally compromised despite the fact that there are already some options to replace him in the technical chair.
It must be remembered that Erik Lira will remain absent because he remains with the mexican under-23 team in the Panamerican Games. On the other hand, the cement team could lose players due to an accumulation of cards, as already happened with the Uruguayan. Ignacio Riverothe Paraguayan Juan Escobar and the Argentine Carlos Rotondi. The two elements that are in danger of missing the match on Date 16 are the defender Carlos Salcedo and the Colombian striker Diber Changingwho have four.
Finally, there is no sanction, so Dark has a complete template to search for that ticket Play-In as long as mathematical logic allows it.
