America will finally begin its path in the League for the title after it was announced that Lion He will be his rival for the quarterfinals. Most likely the super leader will decide to play next Wednesday, November 29 in the Nou Camp Stadium and on Saturday, December 2 at Aztec stadium.
The good news for the Brazilian coach André Jardineis that he has practically his entire staff ready, removing the obvious issue of Nestor Araujosince having been without much demand during the games of the play-In and the FIFA date They helped recover some pieces like Kevin Alvarezthe Chilean Diego Valdes and the Argentine Leo Suarez.
Unfortunately there is an element that is not yet available to see action and it is the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez. The Uruguayan has been recovering for just over four weeks and in the best case scenario, he would be back for a hypothetical semi-final return.
On the other hand, there is no sanction from the Coapa team, while some may not worry about the accumulation of cards, such as the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky, who has been five but previously served his punishment. Those who carry the most at this moment are the Uruguayan Sebastian Caceresthe Paraguayan Richard Sanchez and Leo Suarez with three.
Regarding La Fiera, unfortunately he suffered the expulsion of Fidel Ambrizundisputed starter for the Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamónapart from the Argentine Lucas Romero is doubtful after having suffered an impact on the face, all this in the crash against Santos Laguna for the ticket to the League. The Panzas Verdes do have a theme with the accumulation of cards because the Ecuadorian Angel Mena He has four, the same as the Colombian Stiven Barreiro and The Rosemary Dog.
