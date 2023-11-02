Real Madrid has managed to recover from several adversities at the start of the season and is now leading its Champions League and La Liga group. Injuries have played a trick on the white club who have not yet managed to free up the infirmary. The last to fall was Tchouameni, who was injured in the victory against FC Barcelona. These are Real Madrid’s casualties for the match against Rayo Vallecano:
Thibaut Courtois
The Belgian goalkeeper entered the 2023/24 season in the best moment of his career, and has been Real Madrid’s first significant loss for this year. Courtois has torn ligaments in his knee, and is practically ruled out for the entire season. The Belgian has already had surgery and is in the rehabilitation process.
Eder Militao
Real Madrid has lost two of its best players in a week of competition. Eder Militao was injured against Athletic Club, including his knee ligaments, and everything indicates that he will not play this year either. Militao is already in rehabilitation
Dani Ceballos
The midfielder has not had the start to the season he expected, having had two injuries since August and still not fully entering the competition dynamic. Ceballos felt some discomfort in his right quadriceps before the game against Sevilla, and at the moment he is still not training with the group, so he will once again be dropped from the squad.
Ferland Mendy
The left back has suffered a lot in the last year, losing his position to Camavinga and having a chain of injuries for many months. This time he played as a starter in the classic, and he left the field early and is exercising alone due to some discomfort.
Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid’s latest loss is, once again, an important piece of the team. Tchouameni was injured in the first half of the classic, as confirmed by the player himself, and after undergoing tests, Real Madrid has confirmed that he suffers a fracture in the second metatarsal of his left foot. The Frenchman could be out for up to a month and a half.
Real Madrid will not suffer any loss due to suspension for the match against Rayo Vallecano. The only one who will have to be cautious since he is facing a sanction is Antonio Rüdiger. He currently has four yellow cards in the League, so if he is cautioned once again he will have to miss the next league match.
