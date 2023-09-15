Atlético de Madrid faces a complicated challenge in its next match against Valencia, and does so facing a series of adversities in the form of injuries that have affected several of its key players. These injuries have left a significant gap in the starting lineup, and the team led by Diego Simeone will have to show its strength and adaptability to overcome these obstacles in the competition.
Rodrigo de Paul: Absence until early October
One of the pillars of the red and white midfield, Rodrigo de Paul, is currently suffering from a muscle injury that will keep him off the pitch until early October 2023. His ability to control the midfield will be missed during these crucial weeks of the season. .
Çağlar Söyüncü: Injured hip, return in mid-October
Defender Çağlar Söyüncü is also on the injured list, with a hip injury that will keep him out of action until mid-October. His presence at the back is essential for the team’s defensive solidity, and his absence represents a challenge for Simeone.
Samuel Lino and Memphis Depay: Physical problems until the end of September
Samuel Lino and Memphis Depay, two other crucial elements in the squad, are facing physical problems and will not be available until the last week of September. His ability to create opportunities in attack will be missed, and the coaching staff will have to come up with strategies to compensate for his absence.
More news about LaLiga
Koke: Hamstring injury, return at the end of September
Captain Koke is also among the injured, with a hamstring injury that will leave him in dry dock until the end of September. His leadership in the center of the field is vital for the fluidity of Atlético de Madrid’s game.
Josema Giménez: Unknown about her incorporation
Last but not least, defender José María Giménez is facing knee problems and his return to training is completely unknown. The uncertainty over his availability represents an additional challenge for Simeone and his coaching staff.
Vitolo and Reinildo: Cruciate ligament rupture
In addition to the aforementioned injuries, Atlético de Madrid faces the unfortunate situation of having two players with torn cruciate ligaments. Vitolo and Reinildo will not be able to return to the field of play until November and the end of January respectively. These extended absences represent a serious blow to the team in terms of roster depth.
In the midst of these physical adversities, there is a respite for Simeone, since he does not have any sanctioned players for the next match. This will allow the coaching staff to have the available options without additional limitations on the lineup.
In conclusion, Atlético de Madrid are facing a number of significant challenges due to injuries that have affected several of their key players. The depth of the team and Simeone’s ability to adjust his strategy will be tested in the match against Valencia. The support of the fans will be essential to overcome this difficult moment and maintain competitiveness in the season.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Injured #sanctioned #Atlético #Madrid #face #Valencia #Liga
Leave a Reply