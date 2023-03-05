Home page politics

Split

Riots broke out in Baden-Württemberg during a protest against the state party conference of the AfD. Five people were injured – three officers and two participants. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

A party conference of the AfD triggers resistance and a large police operation in Offenburg. During riots, officials and participants in a demonstration are injured.

Offenburg – During a protest against the AfD party congress, riots broke out in Offenburg, Baden. According to the police, five people were injured – three officers and two participants. Three of them, a police officer and the two participants, were examined at the hospital. In the meantime, there was a fire at one point – 20 officers were slightly injured.

The AfD Baden-Württemberg gathered on Saturday in the Baden city with several hundred members for their state party conference. The meeting should end on Sunday.

Clashes between police and demonstrators

As the police reported late in the evening, they determined the identity of over 400 participants in an unpeaceful demonstration. In more than 200 cases there was a place reference. Several suspects have been identified. The allegations are serious breach of the peace, resistance to law enforcement officials and bodily harm.

Participants in the demonstration had rejected any offers of cooperation, the police said. She also accused participants of attacking officials. There is now a special investigative team. During the riots, a person is said to have sprayed several police officers with a fire extinguisher.

As a dpa reporter reported, officials used batons against demonstrators to stop the protest march. At the same time, the participants were asked via loudspeaker to remain peaceful. A red banner read: “No place for the AfD.” According to the police, around 1,200 people had previously protested peacefully in another demonstration in the city center and at the exhibition center, where the AfD meeting took place.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution observes the AfD state association

The AfD in the southwest postponed a major change in the statutes to the upcoming party congress due to internal resistance. This should take place in the coming year, as co-state chairman Emil Sänze said in passing. The project for the new statutes involves, among other things, introducing an additional control body in the state association. The topic caused sometimes chaotic debates at the meeting.

Sänze admitted that not all rifts in the party had been overcome. For years, a power struggle raged among the AfD MPs in the south-west between moderate forces and supporters of the right-wing fringe.

Since July, the AfD state association has been observed by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a suspected right-wing extremist. The secret service can thus examine the right-wing populists more closely and, under strict conditions, observe members, monitor phones and recruit informants.

Resolution on the Ukraine War

The party congress adopted several resolutions, including on the Ukraine war. “We demand the immediate cessation of all arms sales to the warring parties,” reads the resolution presented at the meeting. The goal is a “just peace” that takes into account the security interests of Ukraine and Russia. At the federal level, AfD co-head of the parliamentary group Tino Chrupalla had already called for German arms deliveries to stay out of the war. dpa