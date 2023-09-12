The American caver who suffered a gastrointestinal haemorrhage on September 2 while more than 1,000 meters deep in the Morca cave in southern Turkey has been freed after a nine-day rescue operation. Turkish authorities announced this shortly after midnight local time on Monday. “Mark Dickey has been freed,” it said. “The rescue operation has been completed successfully.”

