The American caver who suffered a gastrointestinal haemorrhage on September 2 while more than 1,000 meters deep in the Morca cave in southern Turkey has been freed after a nine-day rescue operation. Turkish authorities announced this shortly after midnight local time on Monday. “Mark Dickey has been freed,” it said. “The rescue operation has been completed successfully.”
#Injured #American #caver #freed #Turkish #cave #days
Lula backs down on the possibility of arresting Putin during the G20 in Brazil
It will be up to the Brazilian Justice to arrest or not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attends...
Leave a Reply