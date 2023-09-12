Marcelo Flores He is one of the most unexpected signings of the summer market of the Liga MX. The Mexican midfielder left Arsenal to sign with Tigres. It seemed that the midfielder who was on loan last season at Real Oviedo would seek to be loaned to another European club in search of minutes, but made the decision to join the UANL as a whole.
Some media outlets echoed a rumor that the 19-year-old player suffered a metatarsal fracture, but that the feline team still decided to sign him.. According to information from reporters Luis Castillo and Gerardo Velázquez de León, the Tigres medical team discovered this injury when performing medical tests.
Other reporters shared images of the player trained in the Gunners’ basic forces during his medical examinations. In these images you cannot see any possible physical discomfort of the 19-year-old player.
Several media have indicated that the player does not have any injuries and that he will be able to train alongside his teammates from day one.
Through their social networks, the UANL team has already made official the hiring of the player with Mexican, Canadian and English nationality.
The youth player is expected to join the first team once he returns from his mini-tour to the United States.
The Georgetown, Ontario-born player can play as an attacking midfielder, left winger and right winger.
Last year he only played 15 games for Real Oviedo and gave one assist. Was it a good decision to leave European football to come to Tigres? Time will tell.
#Injured #details #Marcelo #Flores #injury
Leave a Reply