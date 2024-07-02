A medical examiner testified yesterday in trial 103/2024 to testify about the life-threatening situation in which municipal agent Francisco Antonio MG found himself for 35 days at the Star Médica Hospital after being hit several times by shots from a .223 assault rifle in the early hours of August 12, 2022.

In the previous session, MG explained his situation, that he was permanently retired, since the injuries suffered that day caused him after-effects that forced him to leave the operation at the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), a corporation where he was for eight months before the attack.

Yesterday, the medical examiner spoke about his visits to the hospital, when he found him conscious and when he was not, when he had to visit him in the intensive care unit with extreme hygiene measures given the fragility in which MG was living at that time.

In danger of dying

He reiterated that the agent was in danger of dying on several occasions.

He also explained how he had to undergo a procedure in which he was “filled” with gauze to stop internal bleeding, which was later removed once the bleeding had stopped.

The landlord was surprised by what happened

Later, the owner of the house on Ajenjo Street spoke, where the confrontation between civilians and municipal police occurred that led to the arrest of the five who are now facing trial, Ezequiel AC, Manuel Alfredo LG, Jorge Adrián VL, Francisco Alejandro MA, Víctor Hugo LT and José Antonio LE

The landlord assured that he had been renting it to a man named “Giovanni” since 2021, and that he never had physical contact with him, since he sent him the deposits and payment receipts electronically, so he was surprised when he found out through the media what had happened to his assets.

After seeing the news, the landlord called “Giovanni,” who told him that he was working and would contact him later, but that moment never came.

A week later, he went to the house and saw the state in which it had been left after the attack and the searches. A railing destroyed by the intervention of the secretary of the SSPM, César Omar Muñoz Morales, to arrest those allegedly responsible for the confrontation; a smashed front door, the cream-colored facade of house 9714 with holes from shots fired by the Municipal Police, a bedroom on the upper floor full of trash and also bullet holes, and with no one to complain to.

The man said he repaired some of the damage, but the railing still needs to be replaced.

Start of oral trial

Since June 14, the five defendants began their oral trial for attempted murder and damage to municipal property, after around 3:00 a.m. on August 12 in a house on Ajenjo Street, SSPM officers responded to an emergency call in which a cherry-colored Chevrolet Tahoe pickup truck with armed people on board was reported. The city, at that time, was on alert after attacks against the civilian population by members of a criminal group that left nine people dead in different parts of the town and two more inside Cereso 3.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers encountered a group of men who allegedly attacked them with gunfire. The incident resulted in the arrest of the five (and a sixth who died from self-inflicted wounds during the encounter) and the seizure of three .223-caliber long firearms.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is about to finish presenting its evidence in this trial, in order to then give way to that of the public defender representing the alleged aggressors.

