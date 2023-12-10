Sunday, December 10, 2023, 08:50



A 60-year-old man was taken to the Northwest hospital after shooting himself in the foot while hunting, according to 112 sources. At 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, a call alerted the Emergency Coordination Center to request assistance.

The call reported that they were going to the Pinilla service station to wait for the health personnel. A mobile unit from the Emergency Management Unit of the Region of Murcia moved to the scene and, after stabilizing the patient, transferred him to the Regional Hospital of the Northwest.