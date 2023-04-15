Friday, April 14, 2023, 11:33 p.m.



A woman had to be treated this Friday by health personnel after being hit by a vehicle on the N-440A highway, at the height of the El Garro restaurant, in Totana.

The Emergency Coordination Center received several calls from 10:05 p.m. reporting the accident. A Local Police patrol and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 immediately moved to the area.

Upon arrival, medical personnel treated the injured woman, in her 40s. No further details of the accident or the state of the victim have been released.