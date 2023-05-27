Saturday, May 27, 2023, 6:11 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 26-year-old woman and her 20-month-old baby had to be treated this Saturday afternoon when they were injured in the collapse of a room in their home. The Emergency Coordination Center received a call from a neighbor of those affected at around 3:35 p.m. warning that a baby had fallen into an interior patio in a building on Avenida Pintor Portella in Cartagena.

Minutes later, agents of the National Police appeared at the scene, who requested the presence of an ambulance to help the child who, according to the police, had fallen from the upper floor when the ground collapsed.

The health personnel from the Mobile Emergency Unit of the 061 Health Emergency and Emergencies Management who went to the house treated and transferred both to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital.