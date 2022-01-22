A 19-year-old boy was injured this Saturday in Cartagena when he suffered a traffic accident while riding a scooter. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, the event took place in the La Vaguada urbanization, on Peñas Blancas Avenue. In the facts, a car and the scooter are involved, whose driver required health care.

Members of the Local Police of the Cartagena City Council and health professionals from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 (a Mobile Emergency Unit) attended the scene of the incident. The doctors attended ‘in situ’ to the wounded man, who presented a closed fracture of the ankle bone, and later transferred him to the Hospital General Universitario Santa Lucía.