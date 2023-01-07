The National Health Surveillance Agency approved, through publication in the Official Gazette, the first treatment for overweight and obesity via weekly injection. The drug used will be semaglutide 2.4mg, also known commercially as Wegovy.

+ Weekly injection for obesity treatment is approved by Anvisa

Used in countries such as the US and Canada, the so-called semaglutide pen should only be used under medical supervision. According to the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome, the method can cause patients to lose, on average, 15% of body weight in just over a year. “The substance consists of a hormone that signals the brain the feeling of satiety”, explains the Abeso newsletter.

How does it work?

According to Anvisa, Wegovy is indicated as an adjunct to a hypocaloric diet and increased physical exercise for weight control, including weight loss and maintenance, in adults with an initial Body Mass Index (BMI) of ≥30 kg/m² (obesity ) or ≥27 kg/m² to <30 kg/m² (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity; for example, dysglycaemia (pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes mellitus), hypertension, dyslipidaemia, obstructive sleep apnoea or cardiovascular disease.

What is the average weight loss?

The average weight loss with the use of Wegovy reaches 17%, according to a study presented to Anvisa by the manufacturer. In use for 68 weeks, part of the research participants lost 20% of body weight.

Wegovy was already approved in Brazil for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Anvisa’s decision was well evaluated by the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Meteorology. “It is important news for the specialty and endocrinologists. The work of the specialist is essential at this time for the proper conduction of the treatment, which now has one more extra tool”, commented Dr. Paulo Miranda, president of SBEM Nacional.

What are the reactions of using Wegovy?

In the study, it was shown that the most common reaction with the treatment was nausea. Others appear, such as diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain (stomach), headache, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness and abdominal distension, according to a report on the portal. R7.

Is the drug already on sale in Brazil?

Not yet. After Anvisa’s approval, the drug must go through the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber for the price to be set. It is expected to be sold in Brazil from the second half of 2023.

In the US, it is found at 1,350 dollars (R$ 7,356 at the current exchange rate), an amount paid monthly. But in Brazil, the value should not be the same, and can cost R$ 2 thousand. To acquire it, it will not be necessary to present a prescription in pharmacies.