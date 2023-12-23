When with the series iPhone 12, Apple launched the universe MagSafe (recovering the name previously used for Macs), numerous third-party manufacturers have started offering their own versions of what the bitten apple did, at obviously lower prices.

This is a suite of products, in case you didn't know, that includes a wallets (or rather card holder), a battery charger magnetic, charging bases, cover of assorted materials and obviously the gadget that most of all aroused curiosity in enthusiasts: the battery pack.

While the Apple branded solution has nevertheless caused controversy due to its high price and limited capacity (insufficient for a full charge), many other companies have worked hard to satisfy this new consumer need.

Among these companies we find INIUa company already known in the food sector Power Bank that, with this BI-B7produces a product dedicated to owners of iPhone.

Unboxing and contents of INIU BI-B7

The packaging of our battery pack is externally quite simple, with the product image and a brief summary of the features.

Once the guarantee seal is broken we find only one, very welcome surprise: unlike other similar products, INIU has included a practical case in the package a small bag in which to insert the battery and charging cable.

Apart from this we find the usual manuals and a warranty extended to 3 years, demonstrating how much the manufacturer trusts in the quality of its product.

The battery pack is a small block, black and with a rubberized cover which has a single peculiarity at the top, namely the presence of a liftable magnetic strip that becomes a stand for our smartphone. Clearly the stand only works vertically, so it is not designed to be used as a support when, for example, we enjoy video content, but it could be useful for peeking at notifications with theAlways On Display present on the models since last year Pro. Not that it can't be used horizontally, but it is uncomfortable and overall not very stable.

Beyond the door USB-C present on one side and a power switch plus the lights that indicate the battery charge we find nothing else; compared to the battery pack of Apple this of INIU it is a little more massive, but the dimensions are justified by a much higher capacity than the official product.

Indeed INIU BI-B7 has a capacity of 6000 mAh which, despite being inferior to other products on the market, allows us to fully charge our devices, even for iPhone 15 Pro Max which is currently the one with the largest battery. In short, for those days out and about, a bit hectic when we don't have time to look for a socket and connect to it, it certainly comes in handy.

Furthermore, as it is a specialized brand INIUwe can use the power bank sure that it does not damage our precious one iPhone; after all, the manufacturer guarantees constant control over the charging for avoid significant overheating.

It must be said that however, especially if we use the phone when it is charging, tends to get a little warm. Nothing to worry about though, it doesn't reach dangerous temperatures and is quite common in these cases.

The only negative side if we want, is the fact that Our INIU BI-B7 power bank is only compatible with the MagSafe system and not certified; it follows that wireless charging is a 7.5W maximum that is, half the capacity expected by Apple.

In practical terms it means a slower charging than usual but in an hour our phone will have already reached a sufficient amount of charge to disconnect the battery, which in any case is designed to be used in total mobility without problems.

INIU BI-B7 can be purchased from Amazon at the current price, as we write, of €29.99.