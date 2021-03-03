External curative services, one of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) facilities, launched several initiatives on the occasion of the World Hearing Day, with the aim of spreading awareness about some of the problems and challenges of hearing, resulting from the “Covid-19” pandemic, such as the effect of using hearing aids for long periods, in addition to To the communication difficulties faced by people with hearing problems, who make up 20% of the world’s population, according to the World Health Organization.

Dr. Omar Al-Jabri, the Medical Executive Director at External Therapeutic Services, said: “Every year we celebrate the International Day of Hearing, to highlight the most important and influential issues in this field, and there is no doubt that the (Covid-19) pandemic has had a great impact in all aspects of our lives, including “Hearing, and the pandemic had an impact on those who suffer hearing problems, as it increased their difficulty in communicating, as a result of wearing a mask that blocks the vision of the mouth, and thus makes it difficult for them to read the lips of others, and understand what they say.”

He added that the external therapeutic services launched an initiative to provide special masks, which help in identifying the auditors who suffer from hearing problems, thus enabling the medical staff to know their condition and communicate with them better, whether by speaking slowly and clearly, or repetition and repetition, or communicating with them. By writing, we were pleased this year to surprise four audiologists who offered them headphones, in cooperation with “Touch of Health”.

For his part, Head of the Otolaryngology Department in External Therapeutic Services, Dr. Dhafir Ahmed, said: “As a result of the circumstances imposed by the (Covid-19) pandemic, we have become more and more use of hearing aids to communicate with family and relatives and to attend meetings, which increases the risk of developing hearing impairment. Through the campaign, we educate auditors on methods that help them reduce the impact of using headphones, such as not raising the volume to cover external noise, but moving to another room far from external noise, in addition to setting the volume to 50% or less as a maximum, and using headphones »The ear is in both ears to listen better. We also advise those suffering from increased earwax secretion not to use earphones.





