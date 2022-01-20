Initiatives Mental health outpatient clinic proposed in Helsinki – “Stigmatization of a mentally ill person could be avoided”

It is difficult to get help in an acute situation of mental health problems in Helsinki, say the commissioners who have signed the initiative.

Councilor and MEP Alviina Alametsä (vihr) submitted a council initiative at a meeting of the Helsinki City Council on Wednesday, proposing an outpatient mental health clinic in Helsinki.

In addition to the lower forest, the initiative was signed by 16 delegates. They suggest that Helsinki is conducting an experiment with an emergency health outpatient clinic.

Lower forest According to him, mental health problems can be life-threatening, and getting help in an acute situation is still difficult in Helsinki.

“A psychiatric ambulance was tested in Stockholm and established for permanent use, as the results were very positive. I think this is also worth trying in Helsinki, ”says Alametsä.

An ambulance would provide assistance for acute mental health problems, suicide, and situations where the patient or loved ones are at risk.

According to Alametsä, the ambulance could be alerted by the patient himself, his relatives, a professional or a bystander.

According to Alametsä, the help provided by an ambulance often costs less than an on-call visit.

An ambulance focusing on children’s mental health was piloted in Southwest Finland, and after the trial, the project remained permanent.

The Helsinki City Council will finally decide on the testing of the mental health outpatient clinic.