Bolsonaro’s ally, governor of Goiás praised the PT’s initiative to bring together the heads of state executives

The Governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), praised the initiative of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to call state leaders to a meeting in Brasilia. The politician was an ally of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during his tenure.

“In less than 30 days, Lula schedules a meeting with all 27 governors, saying that the attitude will be one of openness, that no decision will be taken without the participation of the governors, that he makes a point of being present in the States, even inviting himself to go to the palaces. It is an initiative worthy of applause.“, I told Folha de S.Paulo.

In the governor’s evaluation, the president made it clear that the electoral campaign is over and that he knows how to play politics, including dialoguing with members of opposition parties.

MEETING WITH GOVERNORS

Lula met with the governors of the 27 Brazilian Federative Units on Friday (27.jan.2023), at the Planalto Palace. They debated on priority works and the loss of collection of the States with the ceiling of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Provision of Services).

The day before, the representatives of the States met at the Governors’ Forum, in Brasília. At the event, they decided which demands would be taken to the President of the Republic. Each state also presented 3 priority projects to Lula.

In addition to governors, ministers Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), Fernando Haddad (Farm), Márcio Macedo (General Secretariat), Nísia Trindade (Health) and Rui Costa (Casa Civil) participated in the meeting with the president.

The petista repeated several times during his campaign in 2022 that, if elected, he would call on governors to define priorities in the states. It was a way of opposing former president Jair Bolsonaro, who had accumulated clashes.

This, however, was not the first meeting of the new federal government with the heads of state executives. The day after the January 8 attacks, the governors were in Brasília in an act of redress to the Powers.

Watch Lula’s speech at the opening of the meeting (19:20):