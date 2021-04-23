The UAE puts its hand in the hands of major countries and the world at large, in the face of the repercussions of climate change, by mobilizing international efforts towards new steps that reduce carbon emissions, protect the planet and reduce the environmental footprint of economic and industrial activities by stimulating clean and renewable energy projects, and accelerating innovation, research and development. It is not in the interest of mankind and threatens the sustainability of natural resources for future generations.

“Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative”, a huge global project between the UAE and America, revealed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, during his speech within the work of the Leaders Summit for Climate, a translation of the UAE’s role in Human challenges, not just the environment, such as food sustainability, fighting hunger, fighting poverty, creating new economic opportunities, skills and new jobs to improve peoples’ living conditions, in conjunction with enabling countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The initiative has received the support and support of a large number of countries, as it is comprehensive and not limited to the environmental field only, as it aims to achieve food security, economic and social benefits, and as quickly as possible, as the climate issue, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, is an urgent and challenging My world is continuous, and therefore any delay will cost much more in the future, and any initiative or achievement will spare us the deterioration of our global ecosystem.

“the Union”