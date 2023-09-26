The world of the Internet is something that has inevitably come to stay, since basically every home has a connection to be able to enjoy pages that are used to work, play online video games or even watch programs that are no longer broadcast on the Internet. TV. However, especially in Latin America, the connections are usually not the best and in Mexico there are even politicians who are aware of the same thing.

As mentioned in various statements, the senator Roberto Juan Moya Clementefrom the bench of National Action Party (PAN), has tried to promote a new law in relation to these services offered. This proposal seeks to ensure that large internet companies such as Telmex, Claro Video, Izzi and some more, try to offer the best possible quality in relation to their prices charged monthly.

Within the law it is mentioned that the fixed rates charged by companies must comply with what is established in the contract that the user signs, and that they must not go down, otherwise compensation must be offered in the form of discounts for subsequent months. collection. Specifically, there is talk of a 30% remuneration to compensate for those moments in which the service does not serve correctly.

This was mentioned about the performance in Mexico:

Those regulated (companies), mainly those with substantial power and that have the largest number of users, fail to meet the quality deserved by the citizens who make the effort and expense to have this service, which for school and work purposes represents a irreplaceable tool.

This may also be a consequence of the constant complaints from users regarding their internet providers, since none of them meet the quality standards they offer in the advertising that appears on television and newspapers. The law has not been approved at the moment, but these politicians indicate a follow-up to be taken into consideration in the future.

Via: EXP

Editor’s note: I really hope that the law is approved, since its services are never usually worth it, because suddenly there are disconnections or download levels drop considerably, but yes, if you miss the payment for a day, They cut it off completely.