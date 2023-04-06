The next May 13 marks the 135th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in the country. It was on that date, in 1888, that in a procedure that lasted only five days, the Chamber and Senate of the Empire of Brazil approved the bill that extinguished slavery: the Lei Áurea.

More than a century later, the date is used by various agents of civil society as a symbol to remember and strengthen the still necessary evolution for the inclusion of black men and women in society.

An example is the Business Initiative for Racial Equality which, among its various propositional actions, launched last year, on the anniversary of the Golden Law, the recognition of the Best Companies in Diversity Practices and Actions.

The recognition seeks to give visibility to anti-racist and diversity-promoting practices carried out by companies and institutions, which had a significant impact and relevant results in transforming discourses, behaviors and realities, in favor of diversity.

This year, the date falls on a Saturday. Therefore, the recognition of the Best will be a day earlier, on May 12, at Amcham Brasil, at 8:30 am. Applications are open until April 28th. Information on the website initiativeempresarial.com.br.

(Note published in the 1319 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)