Russian Armed Forces officer Danilov stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces aim to reach Kursk

The battalion commander of the 44th Army Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Danilov, told what goals the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) pursued when they attacked the Kursk region. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“To Kursk. Yes, they have a specific task for this. I asked him personally about this, what they need. They need to get to the city of Kursk,” the veon said.

Fighting with Ukrainian troops has been going on in the Kursk region since August 6. More than a month has passed since the attack on the region.