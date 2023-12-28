The proposal, which has been being negotiated for more than a month, aims to bring large amounts of aid into the Gaza Strip, where about 2.4 people suffer from a chronic shortage of water, food, fuel, medicine, and other necessities of life, in light of the limited entry of aid.

The UN Security Council last week adopted a resolution that called for a “large-scale” increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat said that Israel had agreed in principle to a system that would allow international aid to be examined “under Israeli supervision” in Cyprus before it was delivered directly to the Gaza Strip.

Agence France-Presse quoted Hayat as saying, “There is initial approval for this procedure, but there are still some logistical problems awaiting solution.”

Cyprus proposed establishing a corridor to collect, inspect and store aid on the island, before shipping it to the Gaza Strip.

Official sources told the Cyprus News Agency that Cyprus had completed its part of the procedures before the issue of the security of ships approaching Gaza, the security of their crews, and who would receive the aid was raised.

During his visit to Cyprus last week, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed his support for finding a practical and quick way for humanitarian aid sent to Gaza by sea.

Cohen said that Cyprus, Israel and other regional partners are promoting the initiative to facilitate the transfer of aid “in an organized and well-vetted manner.” Under the plan, aid in Cyprus will be examined by a joint committee that includes representatives of Israel.

The initiative aims to strengthen humanitarian relief operations in the Gaza Strip by importing large quantities of aid by ship instead of limited delivery by truck through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Nicosia expressed its readiness to provide large amounts of aid through the “maritime lifeline”, which is expected to provide “a sustainable flow of humanitarian aid in large quantities to civilians” in Gaza.

Israel faces increasing international pressure to increase aid entering the Gaza Strip in order to avoid a humanitarian crisis.