Highlights: Action begins against IPS officers who played an alleged role in the use of black money in elections

The Election Commission gave the instructions for action on December 16, their names were revealed in the CBDT report

MP’s top officials gave information to the commission in a status report

MP government seeks 2 weeks time for further action against IPS officers

Bhopal / New Delhi

Top officials of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday informed the Election Commission (EC) about the action taken against the three IPS officers and others. The three officials were allegedly exposed to the use of black money during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His alleged role was revealed after the Income Tax Department raided former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s close aides.

State Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains told the commission that the state’s Economic Crime Cell has registered a preliminary inquiry into the case. He has also sought two weeks’ time to inform the Election Commission about further action in the case. Rajesh Kumar Rajaura, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of the state was also present in the meeting. The commission summoned top officials of the Madhya Pradesh government in December to seek information about its order to register criminal action against three IPS officers and others.

On December 16, the Election Commission ordered the Chief Electoral Officer of MP to register a criminal case against three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and others. The Commission had asked the Union Home Secretary to initiate departmental action against IPS officers. The Chief Secretary of MP was also directed to take similar action against the officers of the State Police Service. The Election Commission had recommended the action based on the CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) report. Election Commission sources identified the three IPS officers as Sushobhan Banerjee, Sanjay Mane, V. Madhu Kumar and State Police Service officer Arun Mishra.

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at 52 places in Madhya Pradesh and Delhi in April last year and among the people raided were former special work officer (OSD) of Kamal Nath Praveen Kakkar, consultant Rajendra Miglani, Ashwini Sharma, one of his relatives Employees of the company Moser Baer, ​​another close relative of his, Ratul Puri’s company employees and others. The CBDT issued a statement on April 8 last year, stating that Income Tax Department personnel had seized benami cash and diaries and computer files worth Rs 14.6 crore in the raids.