J-POP Manga announced the arrival in Italy of Initial Dwork of Shuichi Shigeno released for the first time in Japan in 1995. Presented during the Milan Games Week & Cartoons 2022the Italian edition of the manga will be based on the Japanese shinsōbanreleased between 2020 and 2021, and will be released in bimonthly. The first volume of the work will be available from spring 2023.

Furthermore, in these days all the participants in the Milanese event will be able to take pictures with the iconic Toyota Trueno 86car used by the protagonist of the franchise and which will be the protagonist of a permanent installation until 27 Novemberlast day of the fair.

J-POP Manga announces the highly anticipated work of Shuichi Shigeno: Initial D After days of teasing on social media, on November 25 J-POP Manga officially announced the arrival of the world’s best-known car racing series as part of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics. Milan, November 25th: The greatest street racing manga is back in bookstores, comic shops and online stores thanks to J-POP Manga! After days of teasing on social media, the Milanese publisher has announced the publication of the iconic manga by Shuichi Shigeno, Initial D in the frame of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics. J-POP Manga presented “with a spectacular announcement the publication of the work together with the curator of the Italian edition, Dario Mocciabringing a real one to the fair Toyota Trueno 86car used by the protagonist of the franchise. The manga about street racing, published in Japan by Kodansha between 1995 and 2013, finally arrives in Italy with an edition based on shinsōban Japanese, published between 2020 and 2021, which will be further enriched with exclusive content and color pages and will arrive in bookstores every two months. The ghost of an unbeatable street racer is said to haunt the streets of Mount Akina in Gunma Prefecture who, aboard his Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86, zips through the mountain roads at dawn each day. Takumi Fujiwara, a listless and always sleepy high school student, lives with his father in the city of S, right at the foot of Mount Akina, helping him manage his tofu shop. His life runs smoothly, between school days that are always the same and part-time work at the gas station. Only the friendship with Itsuki Takeuchi, his classmate and colleague, manages to wake him up from the daily torpor when the latter involves him in his passion for street racing and cars, leading him to discover the nightlife of the pilots and cars that enliven the streets of Mount Akina. If initially not even this world manages to inflame the boy’s placid soul, soon everyone will discover that the Ghost of Akina is more than reality and that the world of Japanese street racing will never be the same again. The work, which has become a cult for all fans of manga and cars, already boasts an animated transposition that has conquered the world thanks to its iconic use of computer graphics and soundtrack from the Eurobeat genre. Until 27 November, the final date of the Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, it will be possible to visit the installation dedicated to the announcement: the photo opportunity with the legendary Toyota Trueno 86.

Source: J-POP Manga