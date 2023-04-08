Initial D it arrived on paper also in Italy. J-Pop in fact, with the collaboration of one of the most important streamers in Italy, Dario Moccia, managed to bring one of the most influential souls to our country in its paper version. We knew the manga would be arrived already from the Milan Games Weekwhen we saw Initial D’s signature car, the Trueno AE86parked at the fair. But how does this first volume of the famous manga, conceived and designed by Shuichi Shigeno?

Initial D drifts on paper

The manga of Initial D tells the story of Takumi Fujiwara, a very introverted 18-year-old boy who learns to drive since he was a minor, thanks to his father Bunta. In fact, since he was young he was sent on his Trueno to deliver tofu on winding roads of Mount Akina. Fi here everything is calm, but there is not only this, because the father of the boy will constantly test him: for example, Bunta will put a glass of water on the dashboard and Takumi will not have to pour it, or more simply he will not have to spoil the load .

All this training will make the protagonist of Inital D a true force of nature in moving between the bends, so much so that it is considered the fastest of Mount Akina. The particular thing is that, despite all this pressure, the boy does not have a real competitive spirit. This will only ignite in him when he gets involved in the first groups of clandestine races. This is where the core of Inital D is: the competition. Let’s not forget, however, that there is also life in addition to the competitions, such as the school to manage, the first love affairs and much more (remember that all the protagonists are very young).

Deja vu

Each Initial D board is a feast for the eyes for those who love the world of cars: orevery swerve, every drift, and every detail of the car is rendered in an incredible way by the mangaka, and the same goes for the settings. There’s only one “but”: just like in the anime, there’s a huge one in the Initial D manga too gap between humans and cars. These are much more detailed than the characters, a bit as if Shigeno wanted to put al center of attention the four wheels.

The boards almost look like television shots of sporting events, and you can savor the sense of speed, distance, and yes, also the feeling of adrenaline what the characters experience. Even if all only thanks to cars. This is because the facial expressions of Takumi and the others seem quite “dull”, not to mention the rather meager anatomical proportions.

It is also true that, as already mentioned, the heart of Initial D is represented by drifts on Mt. So let’s say that we can actually turn a blind eye to the matter, also because the mangaka is perfectly able to shift attention to cars. An element that differentiates it among the more modern products is the fact that to see Takumi in action you have to wait a bit, which now has even more value, given that the concept of “cooked and eaten” often applies in the most recent manga. Surely this expectation is due to the fact that Initial D came out with its first Japanese edition in 1995and if waiting was part of the game before, now it could have such an important weight as to skew sales.

Remember Me

One of the factors it will do sell the Initial D manga in our country it is certainly having seen or known (even only by name) the anime. Yes, because it is a known name that echoes even in the ears of non-fans, perhaps because of the numerous videos, memes, and above all for the eurobeat soundtrack. So some curious will join the huge pool of fans who were waiting for nothing but the arrival of the manga in Italy.

Furthermore, the J-Pop branded edition not only offers wonderful marketing (like the one mentioned at the beginning), but inside the volume there is also a first part of the interview with creator and designer of Initial D, Shuichi Shigeno. All at the price of 12.90 Euros, as reported by J-Pop official site.

Initial D is much more than just a mangabut the symbol of a loving generation to Japanese cars and drift. It is the story of what happened really during the 90s, clandestine racing, street racing groups and lots and lots and lots of gas. So if you want to look out of a window overlooking the motoring culture of those years, and at the same time enjoy a well-written story, you can finally read it in Italian too!