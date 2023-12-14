ININ Games announced the return of two classic shoot'em ups, this is The Legend of Steel Empire And Over Horizon. Both titles will be released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchplus they will both be part of the collection Steel Empire Chronicles which will be released by Strictly Limited Games.

The digital version of The Legend of Steel Empire will be released on Nintendo Switch during the month of January, while that of Over Horizon it will be available in early 2024. The PlayStation 4 version of both titles will be released at a later datebut there are no further details about it yet.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

The Legend of Steel Empire – Trailer

Source: ININ Games