It’s one of those moments where your heart sinks into a pit. Of which national coach Koos Moerenhout thinks in the car when he sees it: ‘It can’t be?’ Because there lies his leader Mathieu van der Poel in a won position in the race for the world title, but also on the ground next to his bicycle against a crush barrier in Glasgow, Scotland. In a corner of the wet street circuit, he wants to turn in when his front wheel slips. With his right foot he tries to avert fate, in vain.

The first vehicle on the scene is a blue bike from Shimano, the neutral roadside assistance in the race. The mechanic gets out to get a new bike, but Van der Poel is already standing, knocks himself off, grabs his bike and throws his leg over the frame. His suit is ripped at his armpit and thigh, his elbow is bleeding and his shoe is broken, but he has to go on. His pursuers are coming.

Just before that, everything seems to indicate that Van der Poel will become the first Dutch male world champion on the road since Joop Zoetemelk in 1985. In a group of riders that cycling fans are eagerly watching, with Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogacar and Mads Pedersen, the Dutchman the lonely leader Alberto Bettiol. At more than twenty kilometers from the finish, on one of the few somewhat straight parts of the course, where a descent turns into a climb, Van der Poel accelerates so mercilessly that he overtakes Bettiol as if he is not making any progress and then knocks everyone out of his wheel drives. His pursuers see him driving for a moment, and then Van der Poel disappears from sight via one of the countless right-angle bends on the course.

There was a lot to do in advance about the course, with a length of 271.1 kilometers. The riders had to leave Edinburgh for Glasgow on Sunday morning to finish with ten laps on a circuit of more than fourteen kilometers that rolled out like a square snake from left to right and up and down again through the center of Glasgow.

Many riders were not happy about it. Dylan van Baarle called it “a glorified criterion” last Friday, because of all the right angle turns, more than forty per lap. “That’s a pity, the World Cup deserves a better course than this.” The Frenchman Benoît Cosnefroy asked himself in the French newspaper L’Equipe wondering if the person who drew the route had been drunk.

National coach Koos Moerenhout could agree with those criticisms, but also expressed the expectation that the course would result in a tough course. “A course is only really unworthy of a World Cup if everyone can win there. That will not be the case here, this is really tough and grueling enough for the best to win.” Van der Poel also seemed to think so. “I think it’s a fair round and it’s going to be grueling, and that suits me,” he said on Friday.

Van der Poel is coming emotional across the finish line. Photo Robin van Lonkhuijsen/ANP

High Mass of a Generation

Before the riders arrive in Glasgow and the race can really start, the race is halted for quite some time. On a remote road between Edinburgh and Glasgow, protesters from the climate action group This Is Rigged glued on. It takes a long time for the police to get to the demonstrators and remove them from the track. The riders can only wait, Van der Poel decides to take the opportunity to go to the toilet at a nearby house. Five people are arrested, the race resumes after almost an hour.

As soon as the peloton turns onto the street circuit, it becomes clear that Moerenhout and Van der Poel have seen it right. The course is confusing, technical and tough, especially if it starts to rain, and it results in a whirlwind of a race, one of the most beautiful World Championships in years. The riders immediately go on a ribbon, which soon after begins to tear into pieces. Riders ride all over Glasgow, causing the crowds of fans, especially on the climbs on Montrose Street and Scott Street, to cheer continuously. Already at a hundred kilometers from the finish, only thirty men of the peloton are left.

There are no team tactics: the race culminates in a high mass of this generation of riders, a hand-to-hand battle between the most powerful drivers, because they all race to win, not not to lose. They want to attack: one big name after another is making an attempt on the streets of Glasgow. Tadej Pogacar tries, Van der Poel starts twice, Pedersen attacks.

In the final, the best quartet of riders remains and Van der Poel shows himself just a little faster than the rest with his decisive attack. His legs are so good that even the crash at more than sixteen kilometers from the finish no longer matters. Van der Poel benefits from the fact that the riders race without earphones; his pursuers Pogacar, Pedersen and Van Aert only hear after the finish that the Dutchman has fallen and that they had a chance to come back.

The lead of twenty seconds that he still has after getting back on his bike, Van der Poel quickly expands to more than a minute. He no longer takes risks after that, he even briefly examines the blood on his elbow. From the support car, national coach Moerenhout yells at him that he is writing history. As he rolls over the last few feet, he grabs his head in disbelief, his face contorted with emotion.

Night in jail

For Van der Poel, his victory is a “dream come true”. The last few kilometers he mainly thought of last year, when he was also the top favorite at the World Cup in Australia, but had to get off prematurely. He had spent the night before in jail for allegedly intimidating two children who knocked on his hotel room door. Van der Poel was later acquitted, but the chance of the rainbow jersey was gone.

Previously, promising editions in England, where he was hungry in the final, and Belgium, where he suffered too much from a back injury, had also passed him by. But in Scotland it all comes together. “It was a main goal of mine to become world champion one day,” he says. “I can already tick off a nice list, my career is almost complete.”

I can already tick off quite a list, my career is almost complete Mathieu van der Poel cyclist

Van der Poel (28) already won two cycling monuments earlier this year, Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix. He said in the spring that he has started to choose his races more consciously, to spare his vulnerable back and to be able to peak at the moments that matter to him. Although he fell ill in the Tour de France, as a result of which his performance there was disappointing and he was not very sure about his form in the run-up to this World Cup, Van der Poel showed on Sunday that his new approach works. It has led to the best year of his already special career.

Writing history is not that important to Van der Poel, but his national coach is. As a boy, Moerenhout was inspired by the successes of Dutch cyclists in the eighties, such as Joop Zoetemelk, and then decided to become a professional himself. Now he was in the front row, riding the last few miles of the course with moist eyes. “At last another Dutch men’s world champion. I witnessed something special.”

Behind Van der Poel, Van Aert and Pogacar cross the line in second and third. The Belgian and Slovenian show themselves sporty losers: “The best has won,” says Van Aert. “He is crazy, as hard as he attacked,” says Pogacar. In this way, the World Cup will have the best possible podium imaginable, with the strongest riders of the moment – and with Mathieu van der Poel as the best of them all.

Comments I like that very much. In fact, it took way too long Joop Sweet Milk 1985 world champion on his successor I was on his wheel and could hold it for 10 seconds, but then I cracked and he was gone Wout van Aert second in the World Cup What a hero MvdP is. Just clap against the asphalt for some extra tension and then release all brakes. Hope the footballers watch too Bram Tankink former professional cyclist former professional cyclist This generation deserves to deliver a world champion one day, but that is no guarantee. Now that it is happening, it is truly history Koos Moerenhout national coach