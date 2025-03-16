It is surprising cold and in sales, climate change is missed. Although young, I have already lived almost 30 winters and this has seemed especially cold; Maybe it’s hormones, maybe the meteorologist lies. Be that as it may, there is a tent with stoves and it is fine inside. Today Íñigo Quintero sings, which became a global phenomenon just over a year ago with the success of Tik Tok that was “if you are not.” , a ballad that grows, brakes, grows again and on the road connects with the youth spirit.

The concert with “Unknown” starts, a good show of the style: a relatively original voice, good musicians and catchy pop -up songs passed through the modern electronics filter. They are Daft Punk, Mecano, it’s the Bee Gees … Dresses to enter Rubicon.

The first collaboration (Hey Kid) is in “It will be for you”, and Quintero proves to know how to direct the ballad. His collaborator makes waters, he is barely heard and walks as lost, but our protagonist responds. Just after, bewildered and challenged in “without time to dance”, which could be good.

The band are two guitarists, bass, keys and drums. They play pop from the classic, as we have already said, and none have to sweat. It is the success of the whole over the individual, what they call a band. The second collaboration is with “Besaya”, a duo that moves as teenagers on DJ table. The song is correct, continues to warm the Madrid public and nobody examines too much.









Towards the middle of the short concert (just an hour), it sounds “the balance”, perhaps the best composition of the repertoire. Introspective and guttural, shows Quintero’s potential as the future stowner. He still lacks, but he has the bases: he knows how to transmit and fill the stage; enough seen the panorama.

“Save me” and “overdose”, good too, they are more of the same but well done. The public dismembers, there are flashes and some glass that flies. As much as power insists, the human being is simple and visceral: Amen.

Before the bises sounds “foreigner”, the best heartbreak that Quintero sings. It has a sabinero touch, but (even) more pastelous; Hard hard.

Of the bises, the first is piano. Only and in the center, Quintero sings another ballad of heartbreak, “nothing changes”, before the band returns and with it the great hit, that for which we are in sales today. “If you are not”, which is close to the billion reproductions in the “spoti”, it is clearly his best song. Injected from Autotune, it is a producer issue that manipulates the attention of the public using percussion; Live is a great popular success. Quintero gives a mass bath and for a moment it transcends, which is more than many can say.

It closes “what remains of me”, already with acclamation and general ravage. The concert ends and 3 generations of Spaniards evict through the door of the «Yiyo».

“I have never gone to the bulls,” I think while I go back Alcalá Street in search of a bar where this chronicle will end.