«Teams like him Seville They live with complexity at the social level, at the pressure level, at the demand level … because they are clubs with a greatness in a very close present and it is difficult for them to maintain it «. Íñigo Pérez, coach of Rayo Vallecanorival tomorrow of Sevilla in League In the Vallecas stadium (16.15) it seems to be clear how the Andalusian club lives this journey through the desert, where the stones are much greater than for other clubs, since the past weighs too much in those decisions that must be taken to return to the place where it never thought of leaving.

«Seeing it near us may seem because they are not in a good time. It is not so. I want to remove that from a stroke of my players’ mind. It is a match similar to Villarrealwhere we need to seek excellence to compete with Sevilla, ”explained the preparation of the Madrid team, who launches continuous notices to his men after having lost the party in Nervión before the Sevillists. They want to protect the sixth place. “We have casualties from important people, but those who will surely offer the same performance,” he said.

And for Pérez, the Seville of pepper He is climbing in his football over the months, so a more powerful rival will be allegedly measured than he visited a few months ago in the Andalusian capital. “Sevilla comes in a trend in which you begin to see what the coach wants”he says. Ray and Seville are in the fight for Europe, although none of their coaches want their team to create it too much. “I keep the same line of speech,” he says.

«Talking about Europe or permanence are abstract ideas. We cannot touch them. I focus on the next game, which is against Sevilla. We look at the classification and see you therebut we focus on the next game. I don’t think I have to do with Europe with being ambitious or the opposite if you talk about permanence, ”he said.