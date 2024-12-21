The technician of the Rayo Vallecano, Iñigo Pérezhas appeared at a press conference to analyze how his team arrives at the duel against the Betis this Sunday at Villamarín. The people from Madrid travel with the intention of making a profit, for which they will have to correct an imbalance in their performance. They have played seven games ahead on the scoreboard in which they ended up drawing or losing: «It’s true. I prefer to go ahead and find a solution. In many games we get stage fear of winning. The other day it happened to us. We were good eleven against eleven and we had that little doubt, whether to defend, attack… I will continue thinking about it. I hope to start many games winning,” says Iñigo Pérez.

The coach confirmed the absences against Betis of Mumin, Pelayo, Raúl de Tomás and Jony Montiel. He knows that he Betis will also regret absences like those of Marc Roca, Bellerín, Rui Silva, Ricardo Rodríguez or William Carvalho, although the Rayista coach understands that Pellegrini has plenty of weapons: «I don’t think that gives us an advantage. They make them lose potential, but it doesn’t add to your level or you are closer to winning. Pellegrini’s idea is very recognizable and the field is pressing. I don’t expect a close match because we are both looking for the rival goal. “I don’t see either of them waiting,” he says.

About the mess with the media Raúl de Tomás and JamesIñigo Pérez does not go into too much depth. Of course, he denies the words of the ex-betic Benjamín Zarandona in ‘El Larguero’, where he assured that Rayo has invented an illness that Raúl de Tomás does not have and that the forward is punished by the locker room since he arrived late to a training session for leaving to see a bullfight: «I can’t speak, but the group has not separated anyone. The club has not separated anyone. It annoys me that it is said that this locker room, which is commendable, does that. Maybe it is said knowing that it is a lie so that he comes here and tells more. “They are not going to get it,” says Pérez.

To conclude, looking optimistically at what is to come, the Rayista coach said that “I am not looking for even an iota of glory or vindication. My evaluation goes week by week. “I like that during this difficult month they have been able to realize that they can compete against any rival.”