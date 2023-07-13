One of FC Barcelona’s first signings of the season, the Basque central defender Iñigo Martínez (Ondarroa, 32 years old) appeared this Thursday at noon at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper. The former Athletic Club player arrives at Can Barça free to show that with his competitive nature and experience, more than 350 games in La Liga, he can help the young culé squad: “When I compete I change a lot, I will show it on the field . I can contribute a lot to the team in terms of competitiveness. There are many young people who also need to learn. I come to help, learn and teach to be able to play and give the club what it deserves”. He also confirmed that with the first call he received from Xavi it ​​was clear to him: “If Barça calls you, the rest of the teams are in the background. When Xavi called me, his words towards me were magnificent and he showed me that he wanted me in his team”. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, also had a few words of thanks to the Ondarroa player: “We are very proud to have a player of your talent, experience and character; We know that you are going to reinforce our defense and the coach (Xavi) is delighted with your signing and so are we”.

Before the press conference, he signed his contract at the club’s offices to later do it publicly in front of the media, together with the president Joan Laporta, and finally he has shown himself with the Barcelona colors for the first time. A shirt that had his name printed but not the number, since he is not yet registered in La Liga, like Ikay Gündogan, due to the financial situation of the club that continues with the exceeded wage bill. However, this issue does not worry the Basque central defender in the slightest: “From the first day they told me about the situation and I have absolute peace of mind; I continue to do what is mine, which is to do my job in the best possible way and others will take care of that (registration), ”says Iñigo Martínez who was already in Barça’s orbit a few years ago and who has a special illusion in playing the Champions League: “I arrive at a club where they compete in these competitions and I really want to experience those games because there is nothing better”.

Despite being enthusiastic about his arrival at the club, Iñigo Martínez has not yet trained with the rest of the group due to plantar fasciitis that he has been suffering for a year. In fact, in May a small intervention was made to end the pain: “It is a complicated injury because it is a discomfort that lasts for a while, although I am much better, I hope to be with the team soon. I’m the first one who wants to play now; but they told me that there was no rush because the first thing is to recover ”.

In addition to these inconveniences, the center-back comes to a defensive backline that this year has established itself as one of the best in the Spanish League, with Araujo and Christensen as starting center-backs. “I know where I’m coming from and what I have to do. We come to win and fight for our position, but always thinking about the team. There is a very good defensive line. They have been proving it for several years. I have suffered from them as a rival”, says Martínez, who also believes that the Barça squad is better than Real Madrid’s, as Joan Laporta stated in a recent interview. “It is not even necessary to confirm it because they showed that last year they were the best; and I have no doubt that this year we will be the same or better”.

