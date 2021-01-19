Iñigo Martínez was one of the key men in the Super Cup title, ended up annoyed with discomfort in the soleus and held out until almost the end of the stake against Barça, where Unai Núñez came to the rescue. He confesses that he is already there “better than I thought” ready for the Cup. The rojiblanco center-back clarifies that “He won the Super Cup and well. With all the best players present on the field. Seeing that we were able to stand up to them and defeat them was something that will go down in history. Going out like these last two games it is very difficult for the rival to create problems for us, “launches the ondarrutarra.

“If the team presses, things can be done,” concludes the international center-back in case of maintaining this march, which also clarifies that “You don’t have to get on the vine and believe we are the kings of the mambo. You have to realize that we can play with that rhythm and intensity”, points in Basque wave thinking about the League and the Cup to “stay where we want to stay.”

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 19, 2021

Regarding Marcelino, acknowledging Garitano’s previous work, Iñigo Martínez reveals that “he knows us well and knows this League. He has fallen very well, he has hallucinated with the squad that there is because we are a gang, a family. Let’s hope that not everything remains in this, that we go to more, because in the League we have to pull up “. De Villalibre, one of the heroes of the Super Cup, comments that “he is a peculiar, shy guy who needs to be loved. It will give us a lot, he remarks.