Iñigo Martinez was exultant after the victory goal against Atlético de Simeone: “I know where Ibai puts them and how he does it, I took advantage of their distraction to score” to knock out the mattress team and score three points: “They are vital points because they had to to turn the situation around and this game was important. We knew it was going to be complicated, we were coming off some hard blows, “says the central defender ondarrutarra.

Regarding the stake itself, the international center-back narrates that “we entered very well, they they were a bit off-kilter. Those balls hang up on you and they do well on top. Set pieces always give a lot. They tie you to one, they take you centers and they generate chances …, there we suffer, but we stayed strong and we knew how to create chances to win “, underlines Iñigo, who stands out from his powerful rival who “They are playing the League, they want to come back and they have players who make a difference.”

For its part, Oihan sancet He was a happy man for his particular match at the front end with Asier Villalibre and the important victory knocking out Atlético: “I am very happy, there is no better way to celebrate 21 years (I was celebrating this Sunday in San Mamés) than with a victory. I have found myself very comfortable between the lines turning, giving passes and I hope to continue like this, “he says and advances that” the important thing was to recover feelings and we will try to finish the League as well as possible.