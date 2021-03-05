Athletic center-back Iñigo Martínez did not stop encouraging his teammates and shouting from the stands, behind his mask, like a bundle of nerves because he could not help the team in the green for purging his federative sanction ratified at the last minute by the TAD. Already in the playing field, celebrating with his teammates the passport to the final of Copa del Rey against Levante, clenched his fists in an image of robustness more than illustrative. His message, via Twitter, mixing Spanish and Basque as ondarrutarra is used to, diaphanous: “Beste final bat! (Another final more) Handixak ga! (We are great). A new final. This team is the host!”, Launches the international center-back.

Iñigo Martínez now has three more penalty stakes left because of the slap to Sergio Leon, who did come off the bench against Athletic, leaves him in the pits these next two weeks, but ready for the decisive stretch of the Cups and the League. Athletic exhausted all the regulatory procedures, going through Competition and Appeal and reaching the TAD, but without a response to cut those bulky four games of sanction, as expected. Iñigo Martínez signed for Athletic from Real Sociedad, after payment of his clause, to win titles, after the Super Cup, he now awaits the fight in the Cup.