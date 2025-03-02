In the summer of 2017, when he was still a footballer of the Real Sociedad, Iñigo Martínez was very close to being Blaugrana. The then Barça coach, Ernesto Valverde, asked former president Josep Maria Bartomeu for his signing to reinforce a defensive line that had Piqué and Umtiti, but who had as alternatives to veterans Javier Mascherano and Thomas Vermaelen. At that time, all of Europe knew that Barcelona had 222 million euros in its box after Neymar’s sound exit to PSG. The president of the Royal Society, Jokin Aperribay, did not want to lower the 32 million of the Iñigo termination clause. The Basque ended at Athletic Club.

Six summers later, in July 2023, Iñigo arrived free from Barcelona in a very different context. There were no millions in the box or possible multimillionaire sales. In addition, the Basque accepted a risky economic and registration conditions in an impoverished and immersed Barça in the policy of the famous levers. He signed for two seasons. But the club could only register a course. Beyond his situation, he had to face plantar fasciitis. A complicated lesion that returns when you least expect it and whose recovery process depends mainly on the sensations of those who suffer from it.

However, last year he barely played 1,622 minutes among all competitions. He started in 15 games. He lived in the shadow of Araújo, Christensen and also from Pau Cubarsí, which emerged in February 2024.

Flick has asked the continuity of the Basque, who will renew for one more year after the departure of Vitor Roque

In summer, between Nico Williams’ siren songs and the arrival of Dani Olmo, the Basque Central was registered thanks to the long -term decline in Araújo. The Ondárroa did not complain about the sperm situation that Barcelona lived, which filled his mouth with possible signings without having solved his situation. But he wanted to clear all possible doubts in the field. After ending the month of February, the Central adds 2,631 minutes. That is, 1,000 minutes more than in the whole last year.

In the offices they know that a renewal that you want has been gained by. Therefore, although it has not yet reached the objectives established in its contract – its automatic renewal was stipulated if I played 46 minutes in 60 percent of the matches – Deco has prioritized to press the green button of its renewal. They know that he will meet such a clause.





Flick has also asked for its continuity. He has not done it openly because he considers that this is Deco’s task. But he has been in charge of transferring his satisfaction with the Basque for the sports director, praising his attitude, football and energy. Flick also defends that his veteran is capital in such a young team. Because Iñigo in the sports city is known as the captain without a bracelet. He was very aware of Gavi when he was injured. He talks a lot about the game with Pedri, with whom they reviewed the need to delay the defense when the team was winning Atlético de Madrid. It acts as a Cubarsí teacher. And this course is much better with Lewandowski, with whom he had some discrepancy last year.

The German coach announced rotations in the eleven against Real Sociedad and Ronald Araújo could enter

For all, Iñigo Martínez is a leader who will renew for another year with the salary space that leaves Vitor Roque Al Palmeiras in Barcelona coffers. There are voices that insist that it should even return to the Spanish team. There have been conversations between the coach Luis de la Fuente and the Central Barca. At the moment, the presence of younger plants is prioritized, a diagnosis that at all bothers or irritates Iñigo Martínez, who will turn 34 in May and enjoy his family off in his family. In fact, he did not train on Wednesday for the birth of his third child.



This is how Iñigo Martínez celebrated the third Barca so much against Atlético de Madrid Getty | David Ramos

“We have a lot of level plants,” Flick recalled yesterday, referring to the Basque, Cubarsí, Araújo and Eric Garcia. “I’m happy. Because what we need is that there are four players in that position, ”insisted the German who, given the hardness of the calendar, will make rotations today before the Royal Society. One of the options is for Araújo to return to eleven. “He has had an injury that kept him out almost five months. But he is a leader who is working hard, ”said Flick of the Uruguayan, who could replace Cubarsí today, the only one of the four centrals that exceeds the 3,000 minutes barrier.

Flick falls once again

Three days after receiving the medical discharge, Andreas Christensen has fallen from his injury to the right leg soleum. The central could not finish the last training of Barcelona before receiving the Real Sociedad. “Hopefully it is not too serious,” said Hansi Flick, who revealed the Danish ailment in the press room. Christensen is going through a complicated moment. In this season, he has only played 26 minutes. It was in the first League match, in August, against Valencia, in Mestalla. Subsequently, he suffered tendinopathy in the left Achilles heel that forced him to go through the operating room. He was 149 days losing 28 games. When he began to train at the rhythm of his teammates, some discomfort in the sole of the right leg again took another 34 days. The same injury has reappear again. The medical services of the club estimate that their decline will be four weeks.