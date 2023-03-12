🔵🔴 | #FCB

🌟 The Blaugrana club has him as a priority in the central position for the next project

❓ The only question is whether they will be able to register their contract due to the salary limit

✍️ L. Miguelsanzhttps://t.co/ccPrEAkfg8

— SPORT newspaper (@sport) March 11, 2023