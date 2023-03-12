Barcelona is dealing with complex issues off the field, it is a fact that the team in what has to do with the ball has fulfilled everything this year, but in the matter of finances, as well as the link between the Catalans and possible support Refereeing complicates the future of the club in all competitions, as they are in the crosshairs of both UEFA and La Liga as well as the authorities in Spain.
Despite this, the coaching staff and management already have their minds set on setting up the squad for the following summer despite the fact that the president of LaLiga has said that he will not be able to sign. One of the priorities for the club is to sign a left-footed central defender who will increase internal competition and fill the gap left by Piqué. There are several names on the list for this task, but to date the favorite is the Bilbao defender, Íñigo Martínez.
Sport reports that the coaching staff and the board prioritize the arrival of Martínez over Laporte. The reality is that the one who convinces Laporta and Xavi himself the most is Aymeric, but it implies an investment that the club cannot afford at the moment, for this reason the decision would be between Martínez and Ndicka and the veteran would be above the Frenchman due to his knowledge of La Liga as well as that personality that makes him a natural leader. The signing of Íñigo is subject to the directive having the numbers correctly and there being room to include him in the budget.
